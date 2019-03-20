Home States Odisha

5 file nomination papers for Lok Sabha seat

As many as five persons filed their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Published: 20th March 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As many as five persons filed their nomination papers on Tuesday. With this, the total number of nominations filed so far reached nine. Four persons had filed their papers on Monday.

Of the five nominations, three were for the first phase elections scheduled on April 11 while the rest two were filed for second phase polls on April 18.  

Sources said one nomination for Aska Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls in the second phase, was received on Tuesday. So far, not a single nomination has been received for any Lok Sabha constituency going to polls in the first phase. One nomination each has been received from Malkangiri, Gopalpur, Berhampur and Kantabanjhi Assembly constituencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp