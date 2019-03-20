5 file nomination papers for Lok Sabha seat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as five persons filed their nomination papers on Tuesday. With this, the total number of nominations filed so far reached nine. Four persons had filed their papers on Monday.

Of the five nominations, three were for the first phase elections scheduled on April 11 while the rest two were filed for second phase polls on April 18.

Sources said one nomination for Aska Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls in the second phase, was received on Tuesday. So far, not a single nomination has been received for any Lok Sabha constituency going to polls in the first phase. One nomination each has been received from Malkangiri, Gopalpur, Berhampur and Kantabanjhi Assembly constituencies.