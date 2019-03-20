Home States Odisha

Odisha: 5,000 kids of migrants deprived of education

Seasonal hostels in the district, which house children of migrant parents and orphans, are not equipped to meet the requirements of the inmates.

BALANGIR: Seasonal hostels in the district, which house children of migrant parents and orphans, are not equipped to meet the requirements of the inmates. The hostels have been set up with an aim to prevent child migration and child labour.Owing to the reduction in the number of seasonal hostels, children have been forced to accompany their migrating parents, depriving almost 5,000 children of education.

This year, 60 centres have been opened. Five centres have been opened in Bangomunda, three in Muribahal, nine in Turekela, 23 in Belpada, three in Patnagarh and 18 in Khaprakhol. A total of 2,700 students of migrant families have enrolled against a target of 3,500 students. Not enough hostels have been opened in  in migration-prone Belpada, Turekela and Muribahal.

Three years ago, the target was to house 5,000 students. But in successive years, the target  was lowered.
The hostels are opened every year to help children pursue their studies without being affected by migration of their parents in search of work and better wages.Sources say that more than 40,000 children are migrating from Balangir district. The hostels become functional when the migrating season begins in October/November. Children are enrolled after surveys are conducted by block-level education staffers and NGOs.

Odisha Primary Education Project Authority (OPEPA) had set a target to enrol  3,500 children of migrants based on Sarva Sikshya Abhiyan’s performance in the district in 2014-15. This year, it was alleged that payments to such centres are not being made by the administration. (The budget per student is `10,000 for six months, including schooling and provision of food along with blankets and beds).

District Education Officer and District Project Coordinator, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, Kartikeswar Lenka said SSA employees have been on strike for the last several days and this has affected the functioning of the seasonal hostels.

No seasonal hostels have been opened in Sargul, Balikhamar, Badsaimara, Dhatukjuri, Andaldaro, Sadhapur and  Kurlubahal villages in Muribahal block and Kudobhata, Dhungiamunda and Raikhal villages of Belpada block. Reduction in number of such hostels has also been reported in Turekela and Patnagarh blocks.

