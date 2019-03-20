Acharyas ready for Bargarh battle

Phanindra Pradhan By

Express News Service

BARGARH : The Acharya family is readying for the battle to assert its control over the political scene in Bargarh district. Veteran BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya and his nephew sitting MLA Debesh have been fielded by the party from the Bargarh Lok Sabha and Assembly respectively.Son of former minister Ananda Acharya, Debesh is popular youth leader with a strong backing in the seat. Debesh had entered electoral politics in 2014 and was also successful in wresting the Assembly segment from Congress. The 46-year-old Law graduate, Debesh holds the post of District Planning Board Chairman and is secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.

He had defeated sitting MLA Sadhu Nepak by a margin of 13,204 votes. While Debesh polled 59,350 votes in 2014 election, his nearest rival Nepak got 46,146 votes. Incidentally, Nepak had defeated Debesh’s father Ananda in the 2009 elections by a slender margin of 1,969 votes.While BJP is yet to finalise its candidate, Congress has nominated Nipon Dash of Bargarh town as its candidate for the Bargarh Assembly seat which covers Bargarh Municipality, Bargarh block and parts of Barpali block.

Prasanna, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 election from Bijepur Assembly constituency, is back to his old fort - Bargarh. He was MLA from Bargarh Assembly segment in 1990 and 1995 and had served as a minister during the Biju Patnaik-led Janata Dal Government in the State.

In 2009 election he had won from Rairakhol Assembly constituency in Sambalpur district and had also represented the prestigious Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency three times in a row from 1998. In 2014, Prasanna had defeated Congress candidate Subal Sahu by just 458 votes. Subal polled 53,290 votes while Prasanna managed to get 52,832 votes.

A former Finance Minister and present president of Biju Krushak Janta Dal, farmers’ wing of the party, he is well known across the State for his oratory skills. The veteran leader will be contesting against Pradeep Kumar Debata of the Congress, while the BJP is yet to announce its candidate from the constituency, which comprises Bargarh, Attabira, Bijepur, Bhatli and Padampur Assembly constituencies in Bargarh district besides Jharsuguda and Brajrajnagar Assembly segments in Jharsuguda district.