BoG to discuss recruitment in NIT-R

The Board of Governors (BoG) of National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) will discuss the irregularities pointed out in an audit by CAG soon.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:01 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:   The Board of Governors (BoG) of National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) will discuss the irregularities pointed out in an audit by CAG soon.The CAG on December 26, 2018 had submitted its inspection report to the NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas and sought compliance report within a month through the Secretary to MHRD. 

The period of accounts audited was April 2017 to March 2018. Pointing to financial irregularities, the audit report claimed that additional benefit of `48.96 lakh was extended to a contract firm engaged in major construction projects.It further pointed out unwanted expenditure of `36.05 lakh towards purchase of air travel tickets from an unauthorised travel booking agent in violation of the laid down guidelines of the Ministry of Finance.

Several other irregularities were found by the CAG which also accused the NIT-R administration of extending undue favour to a bidder towards providing ambulance services that caused financial loss to the institute. Chairman of the BoG of NIT-R, Santrupt B Misra said report of the CAG on financial irregularities would be tabled at the BoG meeting and he is also seeking clarity on tabling of the inspection report on administrative issues at the meeting. In other part of the audit the report pointed to irregularities in recruitment of faculty members with unjustified increments.  

