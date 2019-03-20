Home States Odisha

Congress workers stage hunger stir in front of Biridi police station

The incident was a result of political rivalry and prior to the incident, the accused had threatened Dash that they will attack him.

Published: 20th March 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Congress workers sat on a hunger strike in front of Biridi police station on Tuesday protesting police inaction in arresting the prime accused behind attack on the house of a party leader. On February 22, Ras Bihari Das of Moindipur village, and his two accomplices arrived at the house of Congress leader and Sarpanch of Ukundara village, Chandrasekhar Dash, in a motorcycle and hurled two bombs. 

The incident was a result of political rivalry and prior to the incident, the accused had threatened Dash that they will attack him. His car and house were damaged but no one was injured.He filed a complaint at Biridi police station and an FIR was registered but police failed to make any arrest as the accused were supporters of a BJD leader, the Congress workers alleged. 

On February 26, the party leaders had threatened to take to streets if the accused were not arrested soon and police assured them to nab the three within a week.However, after 20 days of the incident, police arrested only one of the accused, Sangram Bhoi of Ukundara village, and seized two live bombs from him. The two others are yet to be nabbed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp