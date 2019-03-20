Congress workers stage hunger stir in front of Biridi police station

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Congress workers sat on a hunger strike in front of Biridi police station on Tuesday protesting police inaction in arresting the prime accused behind attack on the house of a party leader. On February 22, Ras Bihari Das of Moindipur village, and his two accomplices arrived at the house of Congress leader and Sarpanch of Ukundara village, Chandrasekhar Dash, in a motorcycle and hurled two bombs.

The incident was a result of political rivalry and prior to the incident, the accused had threatened Dash that they will attack him. His car and house were damaged but no one was injured.He filed a complaint at Biridi police station and an FIR was registered but police failed to make any arrest as the accused were supporters of a BJD leader, the Congress workers alleged.

On February 26, the party leaders had threatened to take to streets if the accused were not arrested soon and police assured them to nab the three within a week.However, after 20 days of the incident, police arrested only one of the accused, Sangram Bhoi of Ukundara village, and seized two live bombs from him. The two others are yet to be nabbed.