Home States Odisha

Dilip, Bijay in Delhi before BJP finalises list 

Selection of candidates apart, the BJP leaders have to take a call on induction of leaders from other political parties camping in the national capital since Monday.

Published: 20th March 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the BJD and the Congress have announced names of candidates for the first phase simultaneous polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha commencing from April 11, the Central Election Committee of the BJP on Tuesday held a meeting in New Delhi to finalise its list of candidates for 10 states including Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, senior party leaders and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari were among those who attended the meeting. This was the second meeting of the committee to finalise the list.

Selection of candidates apart, the BJP leaders have to take a call on induction of leaders from other political parties camping in the national capital since Monday. Informed sources said former Union Minister Dilip Ray and senior leader Bijay Mohapatra are in Delhi to discus their return to the party fold.Though the two leaders had tendered their resignations on November 30 last year, their resignation letters have not been accepted by BJP national president Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, former MP from Kalahandi Arka Keshari Deo, who resigned from the BJD after being denied party ticket, is also camping in Delhi to have an audience with Shah. He is likely to join the BJP and stake claim for BJP ticket from Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat.

Seething BJD seeks action against BJP

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD on Tuesday demanded strong legal action by Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP’s social media officials for propagating a fake and fabricated document assessing the electoral outcome in Hinjili Assembly constituency from where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting the upcoming polls. In a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar, a BJD delegation comprising State secretary Bijay Nayak and spokesperson Sasmit Patra alleged that by circulating a fake letter purportedly by the Intelligence wing to defame BJD supremo Naveen, BJP has violated the Model Code of Conduct.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp