Dilip, Bijay in Delhi before BJP finalises list 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJD and the Congress have announced names of candidates for the first phase simultaneous polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha commencing from April 11, the Central Election Committee of the BJP on Tuesday held a meeting in New Delhi to finalise its list of candidates for 10 states including Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, senior party leaders and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari were among those who attended the meeting. This was the second meeting of the committee to finalise the list.

Selection of candidates apart, the BJP leaders have to take a call on induction of leaders from other political parties camping in the national capital since Monday. Informed sources said former Union Minister Dilip Ray and senior leader Bijay Mohapatra are in Delhi to discus their return to the party fold.Though the two leaders had tendered their resignations on November 30 last year, their resignation letters have not been accepted by BJP national president Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, former MP from Kalahandi Arka Keshari Deo, who resigned from the BJD after being denied party ticket, is also camping in Delhi to have an audience with Shah. He is likely to join the BJP and stake claim for BJP ticket from Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat.

Seething BJD seeks action against BJP

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD on Tuesday demanded strong legal action by Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP’s social media officials for propagating a fake and fabricated document assessing the electoral outcome in Hinjili Assembly constituency from where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting the upcoming polls. In a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar, a BJD delegation comprising State secretary Bijay Nayak and spokesperson Sasmit Patra alleged that by circulating a fake letter purportedly by the Intelligence wing to defame BJD supremo Naveen, BJP has violated the Model Code of Conduct.