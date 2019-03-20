Enrolment hassles upset youths in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Young voters have expressed their anguish with regard to their inability to vote in the forthcoming elections. Attributing the deprivation of their fundamental right to the callousness of authorities concerned, the embattled youth vote-bank claimed that their lack of enrolment in the voters’ list was due to administrative negligence.

With the Chief Electoral Officer fixing a target of enrolling a minimum of 8,366 youth voters, the district has managed to enrol only 2,320 youth voters, as result of many young voters will be prevented from casting their vote. The youth population is estimated at 35,828 of which 16,064 are enrolled. The rest 19,764 have not yet been enrolled.

Harichanadan Mallick (20) from Patana village under Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency said he is a plus 3 student and while all his batchmates are voting in the upcoming polls, his non-enrolment will prevent him from doing so.

The young population also cited illiteracy of parents and lack of awareness as main factors which prevented them from exercising their democratic rights. They expressed their disenchantment as this was the scenario despite massive awareness programmes and motivation campaigns by the administration.