Home States Odisha

Enrolment hassles upset youths in Jagatsinghpur

 Young voters have expressed their anguish with regard to their inability to vote in the forthcoming elections.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Young voters have expressed their anguish with regard to their inability to vote in the forthcoming elections. Attributing the deprivation of their fundamental right to the callousness of authorities concerned, the embattled youth vote-bank claimed that their lack of enrolment in the voters’ list was due to administrative negligence.  

With the Chief Electoral Officer fixing a target of enrolling a minimum of 8,366 youth voters, the district has managed to enrol only 2,320 youth voters, as result of many young voters will be prevented from casting their vote. The youth population is estimated at 35,828 of which 16,064 are enrolled. The rest 19,764 have not yet been enrolled.

Harichanadan Mallick (20) from Patana village under Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency said he is a plus 3 student and while all his batchmates are voting in the upcoming polls, his non-enrolment will prevent him from doing so.

The young population also cited illiteracy of parents and lack of awareness as main factors which prevented them from exercising their democratic rights. They expressed their disenchantment as this was the scenario despite massive awareness programmes and motivation campaigns by the administration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp