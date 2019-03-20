Front-BJP talks for tie-up still on   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Parliamentary board of BJP is still working out details with State functionaries to finalise candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Utkal Bharat, the regional outfit which is keen to have an electoral understanding with the saffron party, on Tuesday authorised its president Kharvela Swain to take a decision on the matter.

Swain, who presided over a meeting of party functionaries from districts here, said a resolution was passed unanimously supporting his initiative for an electoral tie-up with the BJP. “Since many district leaders of the party are not aware of this development, it is incumbent upon me to inform them about the matter and take their views. Reposing confidence on the leadership, they said any outcome is acceptable to them,” he said.

The newly-floated Odisha Democratic Front, a joint initiative by Swain and Samata Kranti Dal convener Braja Tripathy, has given a proposal to fight the ensuing polls in close coordination with BJP. The Front is open to seat adjustment and ready to fight the elections on BJP symbol.

Sources familiar with the development said the Puri Lok Sabha seat is the bone of contention between the two parties. While former Union minister Braja Tripathy is interested to contest from the seat, BJP has kept it for its national spokesperson Sambit Patra. A senior leader of State BJP has been assigned the job to persuade Tripathy to contest from Puri Assembly seat.

Addressing his party leaders, Swain asked them to stay in readiness irrespective of the outcome of the ongoing negotiations with BJP. “Our single objective is to dethrone the corrupt and inefficient BJD Government. We are ready to extend support to any party in achieving this objective,” he said. Swain had undertaken a State-wide ‘Odisha Bhagya Parivartan Yatra’ to create awareness among people about the faulty policies of the BJD Government.