Harmful hues flood markets

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH : With the festival of colours round the corner, the local markets are facing a deluge of Chinese products. Vendors have set up stalls to market these cheap and toxic ‘gulals’, under the veneer of natural and eco-friendly dyes.Hrusikesh Dani, a local artisan hailing from Parmanpur village, has been putting up a stall for the last five years to sell self-manufactured organic gulal during Holi, a process he learnt from a Kolkata-based manufacturer where he had worked for two years. Though he claims that his ‘gulals’ are made from herbs and natural extracts and are eco-friendly, he has also admitted that these colours cost him a lot more than the artificial ones.

His stall at Golebazar, a busy market area in Sambalpur, is set amid competitors who mostly deal with artificial colours. Dani said the cost of organic ‘gulals’ are nearly 30 per cent higher than the Chinese ones, giving the latter a wider consumer base. Traders who buy organic ‘gulals’ from him also face a tough time selling them.

Unlike crackers, there is no quality check to monitor the toxicity of synthetic dyes flooding the markets during the festival. Despite a few cases where customers have complained of skin allergies and eye irritations post synthetic colour usage, the Chinese products are yet to be phased out.

Chinese sprinklers or ‘pichkaris’, toys and other innovative products, have acquired a huge market share.

Sale of Chinese colours has raised serious concerns because they are toxic and prove fatal at times. Citing the need for awareness, Dani recounted how three of his friends had been diagnosed with cancer post usage of synthetic colours.

Synthetic colours available in markets may contain chemical dyes, acid, mica, glass powder and dangerous alkalis, which can cause skin irritation, blisters and flaking.“People who handle colours often complain of conjunctivitis, visual impairment, asthma and skin reactions. Some of the colours are highly toxic and can even cause cancer,” said Dr Vikas Goswami, senior consulting oncologist at Fortis Hospital, Delhi. According to medical professionals, synthetic colours also cause corneal damage.