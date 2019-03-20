Kirti Chakra awarded posthumously to Pradip

By Express News Service

Minati Panda, widow of martyr Pradip

Panda, receiving Kirti Chakra from President

Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Tuesday

ROURKELA: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the prestigious Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry award on CRPF matryr Pradip Panda at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. His widow Minati Panda received the award.

The news spread waves of jubilation across Sundargarh district, Panda’s hometown. Hailing from Liploi area of Rajgangpur town, Panda was martyred following an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in December, 2017.

“President Kovind presents Kirti Chakra to Pradip Kumar Panda (posthumous), Constable, 130 Battalion, CRPF. He displayed exemplary bravery and raw courage, utmost dedication and commitment to duty in fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation,” tweeted Rashtrapati Bhawan’s official Twitter account.