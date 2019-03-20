Home States Odisha

Kirti Chakra awarded posthumously to Pradip

The news spread waves of jubilation across Sundargarh district, Panda’s hometown.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Minati Panda, widow of martyr Pradip
Panda, receiving Kirti Chakra from President
Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Tuesday

ROURKELA: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the prestigious Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry award on CRPF matryr Pradip Panda at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. His widow Minati Panda received the award.

The news spread waves of jubilation across Sundargarh district, Panda’s hometown. Hailing from Liploi area of Rajgangpur town, Panda was martyred following an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in December, 2017.

“President Kovind presents Kirti Chakra to Pradip Kumar Panda (posthumous), Constable, 130 Battalion, CRPF. He displayed exemplary bravery and raw courage, utmost dedication and commitment to duty in fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir  and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation,” tweeted Rashtrapati Bhawan’s official Twitter account.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp