Home States Odisha

Make KALIA beneficiaries’ names public: BJP to Govt  

Doubt was expressed over the State Government’s claim of transferring money under KALIA scheme.

Published: 20th March 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With farmers complaining of not receiving financial assistance under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, the BJP on Tuesday asked the State Government to make the names of beneficiaries public.

Parading several farmers of Khurda and Puri districts at a media conference here, general secretary of BJP Krushak Morcha Surath Biswal said these farmers are waiting for their share of assistance from the Government even after 50 days of getting SMS for delivery of the benefit. 

Expressing doubt over the State Government’s claim of transferring money under KALIA scheme to over 36 out of 57 lakh beneficiaries, the BJP leader dared the ruling BJD to display the names of beneficiaries in public domain for verification. 

“If the Government is sure of sending money to the accounts of beneficiaries, it has nothing to hide,” Biswal said. He also questioned the delay by State Government in submitting the full list of farmers to the Centre. Central assistance under PM-KISAN has reached to all the beneficiaries whose names were submitted to the Centre, he said. The BJP leader said several farmers have already received PM-KISAN assistance but are still waiting for aid under KALIA scheme.

