Home States Odisha

NHRC orders interim relief for students who fell sick after eating MDM

Rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy had moved the NHRC seeking compensation for the students and action against the erring school staff.

Published: 20th March 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

midday meal

PTI file image of students having midday meal used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the State Government to pay compensation to students of an upper primary school who fell sick after having mid-day meal (MDM) two years back.The apex human rights watchdog has asked the State Chief Secretary to pay Rs 1.6 lakh to 32 students of Arteswar Upper Primary School in Kendrapada district and submit proof of payment within eight weeks. Sources said children fell ill after they had egg curry in their mid-day meal on November 16, 2016. A dead caterpillar was found in the curry during the course of investigation following which a teacher, Jayanti Panda, was suspended.

Rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy had moved the NHRC seeking compensation for the students and action against the erring school staff. After a probe by District Education Officer-cum-District Nodal Officer (MDM), while both the cook-cum-helpers of the school were disengaged from their duty, the school authorities cautioned to ensure no such incident is repeated. 

In response to the NHRC notice, even as the Joint Secretary of School and Mass Education Department had communicated about the steps taken after the incident, the Commission found that the clarification is not based on merits. “The school students have suffered due to negligence and carelessness of the school authorities. Hence, Rs 5,000 each as interim relief is recommended to be paid to the students. The Chief Secretary is asked to submit the proof of payment within eight weeks,” the NHRC ordered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NHRC mid-day meal Odisha Government Odisha students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp