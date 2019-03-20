Home States Odisha

Odisha Elections: CM Naveen Patnaik files nomination from Hinjili

This is the fifth consecutive time that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president is seeking election from Hinjili.

Published: 20th March 2019 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik . (Photo| Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday filed nomination for Hinjili assembly constituency in Ganjam district.

This is the fifth consecutive time that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president is seeking election from Hinjili.

Patnaik, who would contest from two seats for the first time, has also been the party nominee for Bijepur.

The chief minister said he will submit his nomination papers for Bijepur very shortly.

Both Hinjili and Bijepur assembly seats will go to polls in the second phase of voting on April 18.

The last date of nomination for the second phase of polling is March 26.

Patnaik is the first BJD candidate to file nomination for the assembly elections to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases next month.

"I have filed my papers for the coming assembly polls," Patnaik told reporters soon after filing nomination before assistant sub-collector of Chhatrapur, S N Nayak, at Chhatrapur, the district headquarters town of Ganjam.

The chief minister filed four sets of nomination, an official said.

Accompanied by senior BJD leaders, he went in a procession to file his papers after visiting the nearby Taratarini Temple.

To a query, Patnaik said the BJD will once again with a comfortable majority and form government in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Biju Janata Dal Odisha Assembly Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp