OUAT VC Pasupalak resigns

BHUBANESWAR:  Ahead of his retirement, Vice Chancellor Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) Surendra Nath Pasupalak stepped down from his post on Tuesday. He sent his resignation letter to Chancellor of Universities and Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal by post. Pasupalak had assumed the charge as OUAT VC on March 28, 2016.

In the last week of February, the Governor’s Secretariat had issued an order asking Pasupalak to go on leave and given additional charge of the post to VC of Utkal University.  Officials at the Governor’s Secretariat stated that Pasupalak was sent on leave to ensure transparency in the inquiry process contemplated against him by the Vigilance. Pasupalak, however, had rubbished the charges of any irregularity and accused the Governor’s Secretariat of plotting against him. 

