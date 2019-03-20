Home States Odisha

Police station gheraoed over faulty arrest

 Residents of Chandni Chowk on Tuesday gheraoed Lalbag police station here in protest against the arrest of an innocent person. 

Published: 20th March 2019

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Residents of Chandni Chowk on Tuesday gheraoed Lalbag police station here in protest against the arrest of an innocent person. As per reports, the Commissionerate Police on March 11 had arrested Chandan Maharana of Chandini Chowk while carrying out a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him for his alleged involvement in a robbery case in Sikharpur within Chauliaganj police limits in 2013. The Commissionerate Police had since come under flak with Maharana’s family members alleging that he was wrongly arrested. 

“Instead of arresting the real accused Chandan Maharana of Sikharpur, police arrested my innocent husband and forwarded him to court even though we had requested to release him as he was not involved in any crime,” said Chandan’s wife Sumitra Maharana. Protesting the police action and demanding immediate steps for Maharana’s release, over 100 locals staged a demonstration in front of Lalbag police station and later, gheraoed it.

Responding to the allegation, Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said a probe has been initiated to ascertain whether the arrest was a case of mistaken identity. “Taking cognisance of the allegations, ACP of Zone-1 has been directed to look into the matter. The investigation is in the final stage and the report is expected to be received in a day or two,” he said. Singh said necessary action would be taken on the basis of the report.Sources said Maharana’s family members have moved the State Human Rights Commission seeking its intervention in the matter.

