Robber caught by woman, sons  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a daring display of courage, a woman and her two sons risked their lives and managed to nab one of the four miscreants who robbed their house in Basuaghai area within Sahid Nagar police limits here on Monday night. The incident took place at around 10 after Namita and her two sons returned home from BJB Nagar after attending a function. “When we reached home, we saw a man standing in front of the main gate with an iron rod in his hand. Seeing us, he became alert and climbed the compound wall but could not escape,” said Namita’s younger son Sushil.

When the three raised an alarm, the miscreant jumped off the wall and tried to escape from the main gate. Risking their lives, the trio chased the man who pushed Namita back, attacked her sons with the iron road and ran towards the main road.

Both Sushil and his elder brother escaped unhurt in the attack and managed to catch the miscreant with the help of passersby and locals present on the main road. However, the rest three miscreants managed to escape with cash, gold and other valuables.

On being informed, police reached the spot. The captured miscreant was later handed over to the cops. Sushil said the others involved in the loot escaped from the back of their house. According to the complaint lodged by the family with Saheed Nagar police, the miscreants looted around `50,000 in cash, 130 gram of gold, 100 gram of silver and other valuables. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the absconding miscreants and recover the valuables. (Names have been changed to protect the identity of the victims)