Home States Odisha

Robber caught by woman, sons  

Both Sushil and his elder brother escaped unhurt in the attack and managed to catch the miscreant with the help of passersby and locals present on the main road.

Published: 20th March 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, burglary

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a daring display of courage, a woman and her two sons risked their lives and managed to nab one of the four miscreants who robbed their house in Basuaghai area within Sahid Nagar police limits here on Monday night. The incident took place at around 10 after Namita and her two sons returned home from BJB Nagar after attending a function. “When we reached home, we saw a man standing in front of the main gate with an iron rod in his hand. Seeing us, he became alert and climbed the compound wall but could not escape,” said Namita’s younger son Sushil. 

When the three raised an alarm, the miscreant jumped off the wall and tried to escape from the main gate. Risking their lives, the trio chased the man who pushed Namita back, attacked her sons with the iron road and ran towards the main road. 

Both Sushil and his elder brother escaped unhurt in the attack and managed to catch the miscreant with the help of passersby and locals present on the main road. However, the rest three miscreants managed to escape with cash, gold and other valuables. 

On being informed, police reached the spot. The captured miscreant was later handed over to the cops. Sushil said the others involved in the loot escaped from the back of their house. According to the complaint lodged by the family with Saheed Nagar police, the miscreants looted around `50,000 in cash, 130 gram of gold, 100 gram of silver and other valuables. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the absconding miscreants and recover the valuables. (Names have been changed to protect the identity of the victims)

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp