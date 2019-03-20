Seething BJD seeks action against BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Tuesday demanded strong legal action by Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP’s social media officials for propagating a fake and fabricated document assessing the electoral outcome in Hinjili Assembly constituency from where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting the upcoming polls.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar, a BJD delegation comprising State secretary Bijay Nayak and spokesperson Sasmit Patra alleged that by circulating a fake letter purportedly by the Intelligence wing to defame BJD supremo Naveen, BJP has violated the Model Code of Conduct. “The BJP has deliberately and maliciously used the contents of the forged document without any verification for defaming the BJD president,” they said. BJP has abetted forgery by using the contents of the forged document to sway public opinion, said the BJD.

Stating that a similar forged and fabricated document was circulated during Karnataka Assembly elections in April-May last year, the BJD leaders alleged there is a huge resemblance between both the letters. Surprisingly, the despatch number, format and persons targeted are the same in the two letters, they said.

The BJD leaders alleged that the fake document was circulated by sponsored handles on Twitter and Facebook including Utkala Sena BJP Odisha, Golak Mohapatra Fan Club, BJYM KORUA, BJP Palashi and many others. If exemplary action is not taken for the criminal offence and violation of poll code, the perpetrators (BJP) will continue to do so with impunity, they said.

Earlier addressing a media conference, Rajya Sabha Member Pratap Deb said like Odisha, the BJP was the only party in Karnataka which used the same type of campaign tool. “Indulging in this falsehood by BJP clearly shows that they are scared and fearful of an imminent crushing electoral defeat in Odisha,” said Deb.

Meanwhile, a delegation of State BJP met the CEO and demanded a CBI/NIA probe into the matter. It has also urged the ECI to transfer and suspend Odisha DGP and Intelligence director. BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra alleged that since BJD is on the back foot, it is making such claims. “We had received the letter from social media and the matter should be handed over to CBI to ascertain the authenticity of the document,” he said.

Commissionerate Police launch probe

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday launched a probe into circulation of the ‘fake’ Intelligence report which was produced by the State BJP before the media on Monday. The investigation was launched basing on the FIR registered in Kharavela Nagar police station by SP, Special Branch Kartikeswar Samal. The FIR stated that there is no section in the Intelligence Directorate as SIB Political Desk. “The letter has not been issued from any of the offices of Intelligence Directorate.

The purported letter has been manipulated and fabricated,” it added. Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said, “A case has been registered under Sections 465, 468, 469 and 471 of the IPC and investigation into the matter is on.” The investigators are trying to find out the source of the forged document, motive behind its circulation and persons involved in the unlawful act. Mohanty said members of BJP who produced the document before the media will also be called for interrogation. “Since they had the letter, they must be knowing its source.

We will ask them to share their information about circulation of the forged document,” said the CP. The BJP had claimed that the decision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to contest from a second Assembly segment was based on an Intelligence report cautioning him about the prevailing condition in Hinjili.