Sure of ticket for Chiranjib, son kicks off campaign  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as Congress is yet to announce its candidate from Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat that goes to polls on April 29, Chirag Biswal has started campaigning for his father and sitting MLA Chiranjib Biswal on Tuesday.With no other Congress leader aspiring for party ticket from the seat, it is certain that Chiranjib will be the candidate from the seat.

Focussing on the youth voters in Nuagaon and Jagatsinghpur blocks, Chirag started a door-to-door campaign in Nuagaon to reach out to them. He also attended the wedding ceremony of a couple and interacted with the newly weds and their guests. A website of the MLA - www.chiranjibiswalinc.in - was also launched. It provides information about MLALAD funds and its utilisation during Chiranjib’s tenure that started in 2014.

In 2014 General Elections, Chiranjib’s brother MP-cum-cricketer Ranjib Biswal had campaigned for him. He had won the seat by defeating senior BJD leader Bishnu Das.The BJD may field a new face Amarendra Das as announced earlier by district BJD unit president Bishnu Das while the BJP is yet to come out with its candidate. Political observers feel there will be a close contest between Congress and BJD in the forthcoming elections.

Amarendra, the district president of Biju Yuva Janata Dal, is also focusing on young and new voters in both the blocks. As he has been active in students union elections in SVM College of Jagatsinghpur and other colleges of the district, Amarendra has a strong following among eligible student voters.