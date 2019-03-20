Home States Odisha

Sure of ticket for Chiranjib, son kicks off campaign  

Focussing on the youth voters in Nuagaon and Jagatsinghpur blocks, Chirag started a door-to-door campaign in Nuagaon to reach out to them.

Published: 20th March 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as Congress is yet to announce its candidate from Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat that goes to polls on April 29, Chirag Biswal has started campaigning for his father and sitting MLA Chiranjib Biswal on Tuesday.With no other Congress leader aspiring for party ticket from the seat, it is certain that Chiranjib will be the candidate from the seat.

Focussing on the youth voters in Nuagaon and Jagatsinghpur blocks, Chirag started a door-to-door campaign in Nuagaon to reach out to them. He also attended the wedding ceremony of a couple and interacted with the newly weds and their guests. A website of the MLA - www.chiranjibiswalinc.in - was also launched. It provides information about MLALAD funds and its utilisation during Chiranjib’s tenure that started in 2014. 

In 2014 General Elections, Chiranjib’s brother MP-cum-cricketer Ranjib Biswal had campaigned for him. He had won the seat by defeating senior BJD leader Bishnu Das.The BJD may field a new face Amarendra Das as announced earlier by district BJD unit president Bishnu Das while the BJP is yet to come out with its candidate. Political observers feel there will be a close contest between Congress and BJD in the forthcoming elections. 

Amarendra, the district president of Biju Yuva Janata Dal, is also focusing on young and new voters in both the blocks. As he has been active in students union elections in SVM College of Jagatsinghpur and other colleges of the district, Amarendra has a strong following among eligible student voters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp