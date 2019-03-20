Ticket aspirants seek divine intervention ahead of polls

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As the time for announcement of tickets by different political parties approaches, a temple run by politicos of various hues has virtually ensued in the district.Ticket aspirants from the major political parties of the State are seen lining up at temples to seek divine intervention to shape their future. Unlike the previous polls held in 2009 and 2014, the political scenario is different this time. While earlier the regional party had an absolute edge over its rivals, no such predictions can be made for the upcoming elections. This has made the race for tickets an interesting yet agonising affair for the aspirants.

Congress ticket aspirants Debendra Mallick

and his wife Bijayini at Sarala temple

This time, getting a party ticket seems more important that winning the polls and this has made the aspirants seek refuge in the divine. A Congress ticket aspirant Debendra Mallick, who is hoping to try his luck from Tirtol Assembly constituency said, “I along with my wife wake up early and pray to Goddess Sarala for getting party ticket from the seat.”

His wife Bijayini, who is a samiti member of Biritol panchayat is also a ticket aspirant from the same party for the very seat. “If I get a ticket by the blessings of Goddess Sarala, I would win. I and my husband, both are aspiring to get the ticket from the seat,” she said.

The newcomers nothwithstanding, seasoned politicians too are not leaving anything to chance. Tirtol MLA Rajshree Mallick accompanied by her husband, visited Goddess Sarala temple and offered prayers for getting a ticket from BJD. She is keen to be either renominated from the Tirtol Assembly seat or the Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency. The legislator’s apprehension stems from the fact that BJD is plagued by conflict between its leaders in the district.

Mallick’s rival, district BJD unit president Bishnu Das too has started offering prayers at Gorekhnath temple along with his supporters. He is seeking a party ticket to contest from Tirtol.Not only the temples, the astrologers in the region are also having a boom time. Aspirants are lining up at astrologers’ houses in their bid to get a peek into their future. An astrologer Baishnab Nayak said, “I have seen the horoscopes of seven aspirants. I have advised them to seek divine blessings for a favourable outcome.”