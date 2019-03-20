Unfair deal cry by women aspirants for Congress tickets

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first list of candidates announced by the Congress for the first two phases of General Elections has come as a dampener for women aspirants. While no woman finds place in the list of six MP nominees, only one candidate from the fair sex has made it to the list of Assembly poll nominees.

Strongly reacting to lack of any women representation, president of Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress (OPMC) Sumitra Jena said the list has disappointed the women leaders. The OPMC had recommended 52 names and she was interested to enter the fray from Bhadrak Assembly constituency, Jena said. The party has fielded Mala Madhi from Malkangiri seat.

Besides the women, the grand old party is facing the ire of the candidates who were denied nomination. Former Congress MLA from Bargarh Sadhu Nepak has resigned from the party after he was denied ticket. He has been replaced by a new face Nipan Das. The party has changed candidates for 23 Assembly constituencies out of the announced 36 seats. Differences have also come to the fore in the party over distribution of tickets in undivided Koraput district with Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati targeting working president of the OPCC Pradip Majhi.

Alleging that his recommendations for selection of candidates were not given importance by the party, Bahinipati said the working president (Pradip Majhi) played a major role. Bahinpati said he is waiting for the party to announce candidate for the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency. Sources said the party is expected to announce a woman candidate from the seat and Bahinipati’s wife, Meenakshi Bahinipati, president of the Koraput District Congress Committee is in the race for the ticket.

The party has decided to field former MLA Shivaji Majhi from Lanjigarh Assembly segment. Majhi represented the seat from the Congress from 2009 to 2014. Pradip Dishari, Congress candidate from the constituency in 2014 Assembly polls, has recently joined the ruling BJD and is likely to be nominated by the party from the seat.

Among the Lok Sabha nominees, four new faces are Pradip Kumar Debta (Bargarh) in place of former MP Sanjay Bhoi, George Tirkey (Sundargarh) in place of former chief minister Hemananda Biswal, Manoj Kumar Acharya (Kandhamal) in place of late Harihar Karan and V Chandrasekhar Naidu (Berhampur) in place of Chandrasekhar Sahu. The Congress has renominated former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das and Pradip Majhi from Kalahandi and Nabarangpur constituencies respectively.