Water challenge for politicos in Kanas

Rajkumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI: Provisioning of drinking water and ending flood woes are the two major challenges before the contenders for the Satyabadi Assembly segment in the coming elections. Though struggle for tickets from the major political parties has reached a feverish pitch, the path for the candidates will not be clear as they have to put forth their plans for dealing with the most pressing problems of the people of the block to convince them.

Satyabadi seat comprises Sakhigopal and Kanas blocks. While Sakhigopal block in the segment has witnessed development, thanks to its tourism potential, Kanas block is still lagging behind in all aspects. This block located along the brackish water Chilika lake consists of 28 gram panchayatas with 139 revenue villages and 108 hamlets.

This riparian block is crisscrossed by four rivers Luna, Rajua, Makara, Malaguni, all off-shoots of Daya, which flow into the Chilika lake. The people of the block are victims of an unique predicament. Affected by the annual flood cycle one hand, the block quite paradoxically suffers from acute shortage of drinking water - a situation that has been wrought on by the failings of the Government.

Despite abundance of water, it cannot use source drinking water s the rivers are polluted by the waste water discharged into Daya by the Capital city Bhubaneswar. The branch rivers are also contributing to the pollution of Chilika as they carry all the effluent to the lake. Under such a situation, the entire population of the block struggles for potable water.

Jay Krushna, a farmer said water flowing in the rivers is so polluted that one who bathes in it suffers from skin problems. “Earlier, we were using river water for bathing and washing livestock but now have stopped that too,” he said. To mitigate the drinking water scarcity, the Government had dug over 1,000 deep bore tubewells in various villages. Nearly, 50 per cent of them are lying defunct, he added.

Health services are in the block are also in a limbo. One MBBS doctor has been posted for the 15-bed hospital and four additional PHCs. Patients have to be carried to Bhubaneswar or other private hospitals for treatment, said locals. A senior lawyer Jairam Bastia said amongst all these shortcomings, there is something for the people to cheer. Public Distribution System (PDS) is working smoothly and over 60 per cent thatched houses in every village have been converted into pucca houses. Street lights are in place and power is supplied round-the-clock.But the most pressing need of the people is dealing with the flood and ensuring adequate water supply.

Satyabadi’s sorrow

Kanas block is crisscrossed by four rivers Luna, Rajua, Makara, Malaguni, all off-shoots of Daya, which flow into the Chilika lake

People of the block are affected by annual flood on one hand and acute shortage of drinking water on the other hand

Of the 1,000 deep bore tubewells dug in various villages, nearly 50 per cent are defunct

One MBBS doctor posted for 15-bed government hospital and four additional PHCs