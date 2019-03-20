Will rebels queer the pitch for BJD?

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Strong resentment over distribution of tickets in the ruling BJD spilled into the open on Tuesday with two sitting MPs, Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh and Arka Keshari Deo, voicing their protest against the decision of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to deny them renomination from their constituencies.

The open challenge against ticket distribution was not limited to the two MPs alone. There are reports of disenchantment spreading to all levels across Odisha which may affect performance of the ruling party in the ensuing polls if the leadership fails to address the issue seriously.

Deo, the sitting MP from Kalahandi, has already sent his resignation to the Chief Minister. “The Chief Minister held discussion with me and my wife. But we were not informed about the decision to deny me renomination,” he said and added that persons who have worked against the party’s interest in the past and new entrants have been given preference.

“We worked a lot in the last five years. When I joined BJD, the party had no presence in the district. But we worked hard and won five Assembly seats. I have already tendered my resignation, let’s see what party decides,” Deo told mediapersons. Deo has been replaced by former minister Pushpendra Singh as the BJD Lok Sabha candidate from Kalahandi.

Similarly, a dissatisfied Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh, sitting MP from Kandhamal, said she wants to contest from Nayagarh Assembly constituency. “If denied ticket, I will contest as an Independent candidate or a nominee from any other political party,” she said.

Former minister and a BJD heavyweight Arun Sahu is the sitting MLA from Nayagarh and is likely to be renominated from the constituency for the Assembly polls. Sources said the Congress is in touch with Pratyusha Singh and if she decides to contest as a Congress candidate from the constituency, it may seriously jeopardise the chances of Sahu.

Late Hemendra Chandra Singh, husband of Pratyusha Singh, had fought as an Independent against Sahu in 2009 polls from Nayagarh. Singh garnered over 32 per cent of votes against 54 per cent by Sahu who is being elected from the constituency since 2004. Hemendra later joined Congress. He, however, joined BJD in 2014 and won from the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat. Pratyusha won the by-election to Kandhamal seat following death of Hemendra. Pratyusha has been replaced by Rajya Sabha member Achyuta Samant from the seat.

Sitting Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi has already resigned from BJD and joined BJP while there is a strong resentment among workers over denial of ticket to five time MLA from Berhampur Ramesh Chandra Chau Patnaik.Another sitting MLA, Ayub Khan from Kantabanji has also raised a banner of revolt against the decision to deny him ticket. Announcing that BJD workers have decided not to work for Ajay Das, who has been given ticket in his place, Khan said he will take a decision about continuing in the party after meeting the Chief Minister.

Others who resigned from the party on Tuesday included Kusum Tete from Sundargarh and former MLA from Paralakhemundi K Narayan Rao. Sitting BJD MLA from Daspalla Purna Chandra Nayak, who was replaced by Ramesh Behera, also hinted at resigning from the party.