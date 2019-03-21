4 nominations from Cong  

Home States Odisha

Published: 21st March 2019

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR :Working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Pradeep Majhi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat, which goes to polls on April 11.Congress candidates Sadan Nayak, sitting MLA Bhujabal Majhi and Uladhar Majhi also filed their papers for Nabarangpur, Dabugam and Jharigam Assembly seats respectively.

Before filing their nominations, Pradeep and other party candidates paid a visit to Maa Bhandar Gharani temple at district headquarters town of Nabarangpur and performed puja before the presiding deity. The candidates then went in a massive rally to the returning officer to file their papers.

The procession comprising more than 10,000 Congress workers passed through Laxman Naik and Mahatma Gandhi Margs of the town. Forest Minister of Chhattisgarh Kawasi Laxmi also participated in the rally. 

