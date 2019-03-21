Another blow to BJD in two days as Sethi quits over Tarai renomination

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The ruling BJD received another blow in Sundargarh district on Wednesday as grassroots leader and secretary of Biju Shramik Samukhya (BSS) Prashant Sethi resigned from the party protesting renomination of sitting RN Pali MLA Subrat Tarai. Sethi, a well known social worker, sent in his resignation to BJD president Naveen Patnaik with a copy marked to Sundargarh BJD president Mangla Kishan. Sethi wrote as a committed BJD worker, he has been toiling tirelessly for the last 18 years to strengthen the party’s base in RN Pali Assembly constituency.

The leader said after his candidature for 2009 and 2014 polls was rejected, he was hopeful of getting a ticket to contest from the seat this time. Sethi said he felt betrayed and this prompted him to resign from the primary membership of BJD as well as secretary of BSS.

Before submitting his resignation, Sethi on Tuesday had met George Tirkey, the Congress candidate from Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency and a host of other senior Congress leaders. It is speculated that he may be fielded by Congress from the Assembly seat. If it does not materialise, he is likely to contest as an independent candidate.

A section in BJD admitted Sethi has the ability to play spoilsport and ignoring him may cost the party dear in RN Pali. They said the combined power of Sethi and Congress would pose a serious threat to Tarai. It is felt if Tirkey and Congress manage to eat into BJD votes in seven gram panchayats of the Assembly segment and Sethi damages BJD’s prospects in the 19 residential sectors of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), then it would be tough for Tarai to retain the seat for the third time.

However, a senior party leader requesting anonymity, said BJD would get votes in the name of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Sethi’s departure would not affect its poll prospects. On the other hand, a section of senior BJD workers had come out in the open demanding nomination of a new face from the constituency. They alleged that Tarai had miserably failed to ensure development in the area.