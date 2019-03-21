ASI held for taking bribe

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A police officer was arrested by the Vigilance sleuths for taking bribe in Sundargarh district on Wednesday. Madhusudan Patra, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Brahmani Tarang police station was caught red-handed while accepting `5,000 bribe from one Lalu Ram (21).In his complaint with the Vigilance, Ram stated that his brother Prakash, a scrap trader, was arrested by the ASI and forwarded to court recently.

Lalu alleged that the ASI stormed his house two days back and took him to the police station. Before leaving, the ASI asked Lalu’s mother to pay `30,000 failing which he would be sent to jail. The complainant alleged that after much persuasion by a relative, the ASI released him on Tuesday with a condition that he would pay `5,000 and the ASI also took Lalu’s signature on a blank paper.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the ASI was caught taking bribe at the Brahmani Tarang police station campus. But, sensing presence of Vigilance he ran towards Police Colony behind the police station and threw away the bribe money. The Vigilance sleuths gave a chase and nabbed the ASI besides recovering the bribe money from him, said sources in the Vigilance.