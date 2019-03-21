Home States Odisha

BJD taunts BJP over list delay

Published: 21st March 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the BJP buys more time for announcement of its candidates for the first two phases of elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly, notification for which has been issued by the Election Commission, several theories are doing the rounds while political parties are taking jibes at one another.
On Wednesday, the ruling BJD said the saffron party is not finding suitable candidates to field in many constituencies which is why it is not able to finalise its candidate list. BJD was the first to announce its candidates and Congress followed suit.

Taking a swipe at the BJP for its claim of winning more than 120 out of 147 Assembly seats in the coming elections, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the ‘Mission 120+’ is a tall order when the party has no candidates in dozens of constituencies.Patra said the poll process has started with filing of nominations for the first and second phase of elections. Though the last dates of filing nominations for the two phases are March 25 and 26, the BJP is yet to name its candidates.

“The ‘Mission 120+’ has become a mere slogan for the saffron party,” he said and asserted that BJP party will face a crushing defeat in the elections.While the BJD has released its candidate list for 54 Assembly and nine Lok Sabha seats and Congress, despite being out of power for 19 years, has been able to announce 36 MLA and six MP nominees, why is the BJP unable to come up with its candidate list as yet? Patra wondered. 

Mocking the BJP, Patra said the saffron party is anxiously waiting for aspirants from other parties to join its ranks to make a semblance of a candidate list. This shows that the BJP is dejected, frustrated and out of ideas even before the electoral battle has started and is moving towards a disastrous electoral defeat, he said.Targeting the Congress, the BJD spokesman said though the national party is claiming to provide reservation for women, it has fielded a lone woman candidate as per its first list. The Congress has announced candidates for 36 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats so far.

Hitting back, the BJP advised BJD not to poke nose in other’s business and keep its house in order as the ruling party is facing mass exodus. “We are not working as per BJD’s directions and not accountable to them. They should better mind their own business as things are slipping out of their hands very fast,” said BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra.

