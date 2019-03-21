BJD’s choice leaves senior leaders surprised  

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

SUNDARGARH : The BJD’s ploy of effecting a wide-scale overhaul of its candidates for the forthcoming polls is not working according to the plan as dissidence has raised its ugly head all across. The political scene at Bonai and Talsara Assembly segments following announcement of candidates seems to be going the same way. Former MLA Bhimsen Chaudhary and leaders, Santosh Amat and Binay Toppo - all seemingly stranded in a political no man’s land - may muddy the waters for the ruling party in the constituencies under Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat.

The BJD has surprised its rank and file by nominating relatively weak candidates for the two seats at a time when it had risen to a position of strength in the region. It named an aging Ranjit Kisan, former Zilla Parishad (ZP) president of Congress who in recent years joined BJD, from Bonai seat. Similarly for Talsara, it has chosen a new and young face Stephen Soren.

Chaudhary was a strong contender for the ticket from Bonai after BJD performed well in the ZP election in 2017, sweeping seven of the eight ZP seats. He had won the seat from BJP in 2009 but was later suspended from the anti-party activities. Switching to Congress, he had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 elections, losing to CPM’s Laxman Munda by a narrow margin of 1,919 votes. He had joined BJD in 2016.

Chaudhary said he hoped for the BJD ticket but nonetheless would remain a disciplined party worker and under no circumstance would return to BJP. However, those in the know feel it would not be easy to placate Chaudhary who has the capability to change the game.BJD insiders admitted Kishan to be a spent force with no public face. He was the ZP President post long back and holds little influence on voters. His only advantage is that he represents the influential Kishan tribe.

Soren’s candidature to target the decisive Christian voter segment in Talsara segment may not work as the missionaries seem firmly rallying behind Congress. Soren also has little appeal among non-Christian voters whereas BJP has emerged stronger by focusing on non-Christian votes. In 2014, Prafulla Majhi of Congress had won narrowly with a margin of 1,438 votes over BJD’s Binaya Toppo while BJP candidate Santosh Amat came a close third. Toppo was instrumental in consolidation of Christian votes in favour of BJD.

Toppo said he had lost with just 1,438 votes and worked hard in the last five years to take the BJD to a position of victory. “Being denied nomination is disappointing,’’ he said.Amat had joined BJD in 2017 but speculations are on over his return to the saffron party following the rebuff by his new party. The signs of his falling out of favour had been clear as he was stripped off the post of Special Development Council chairman.

POLL SCENE

Bonai and Talsara Assembly constituencies will go to polls on April 18

Ranjit Kisan and Stephen Soren have been named as BJD candidates for Bonai and Talsara segments

Bhimsen Chaudhary, Santosh Amat and Binay Toppo denied tickets