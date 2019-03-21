Home States Odisha

BJP weighs options in Berhampur LS seat

The BJD had won the seat in the last two elections and is confident of continuing its winning streak with Sahu.

Published: 21st March 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the BJD and Congress having announced their candidates for Berhampur Parliamentary constituency, all eyes are now on the BJP which is still weighing its options and calculating various equations before declaring its nominee.Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik dropped sitting MP Siddhanta Mohapatra and went for former Union minister Chandra Sekhar Sahu as party candidate for the prestigious seat which spreads across Ganjam and Gajapati districts. 

The BJD had won the seat in the last two elections and is confident of continuing its winning streak with Sahu. The former Union Minister Sahu had lost the two preceding elections polls as Congress candidate. Naveen has reposed faith in him even though he is a recent entrant into BJD.Being a local leader and associated with various organisations in both the districts besides enjoying the support of BJD vote base in the region, Sahu will have an upper hand over his rival candidates in the elections, sources said. 

Similarly, the Congress has announced V Chandra Sekhar Naidu as its Lok Sabha candidate for Berhampur seat. Naidu is a reputed industrialist of Chhatrapur with business spread beyond Odisha. After Sahu switched sides along with his followers, the grand old party has revamped its organisation with help of old-timers and even managed to bring some leaders of BJD and BJP to its fold.

Moreover, Congress had stitched an alliance with the Left parties, which has given a boost to its chances in the constituency. In such a situation, the candidature of Naidu, who has already made the promise of employment generation and job creation his major plank, gives an edge to Congress. 

On the other hand, the BJP faces a dearth of suitable local candidates to challenge the rivals. Before the elections were notified, names of Bhrugu Baxipatra, Kanhu Charan Pati and Dr Subash Sahu were doing rounds. However, all speculations were put to an end after a strong section demanded a local candidate from the seat.

BJP aspirants too are keeping mum on the pretext of the party high command’s selection of the candidate. However, political observers feel that since many disgruntled BJD leaders have started joining BJP after being denied ticket, the saffron party is keeping its cards close to chest.The BJP had last won the Lok Sabha seat in 1999. Prior to this, Berhampur was a Congress citadel which had won the seat 12 times. In 2014, Sahu and former deputy speaker Rama Chandra Panda had contested from the seat on Congress and BJP tickets respectively. Both are in BJD today.

