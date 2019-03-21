Chandra Sekhar files papers from Kotpad Assembly seat

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Sitting Kotpad MLA Chandra Sekhar Majhi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Assembly constituency as an independent candidate. Accompanied by a large number of his supporters, Majhi reached the office of the sub collector in a procession and filed the papers. The Congress legislator’s move is seen as press tactics as the party high command is yet to declare its candidate from the constituency. A nonchalant Majhi said he is confident of getting a Congress ticket from the constituency.

Earlier on Monday, Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati had expressed his displeasure over the delay in announcing candidate from the segment. He had raised questions over not naming the incumbent MLA as the candidate.Bahinipati had said despite being a senior leader, he was made to feel as if he did not have any say in decision making in the party. He alleged that the State Congress working president Pradeep Majhi was calling the shots in ticket distribution.

“Pradeep Majhi is the leader of our area and has been assigned the charge of such things. The party had assured that the candidature of sitting MLAs is final. It is unfortunate that tickets for Kotpad and Laxmipur seats have not been finalised yet,” Bahinipati had said.