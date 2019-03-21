Demand for herbal Holi  colours escalates

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Keeping aside the bright synthetic colours, many are opting for the eco-friendly and chemical-free colours this Holi. Demand for colours which are natural and do not have any harmful impact on the body are preferred, and keeping this in mind the shopkeepers have stocked up on the natural or organic colours, say shopkeepers.

“Several consumers are asking for herbal colours and are willing to pay a few rupees extra as it does not harm the skin. We have stocked more herbal colours,” said Ranjan Barik, a shopkeeper at College Square.

The price of herbal colours range from `200 to `750 per 100 grams, while chemical colours cost anything between `20 and `80 per 100 gram, Barik added.“The organic colours made from mehendi leaves, turmeric, sandal wood, flowers and leaves have anti-bacterial and anti-septic properties which is healthier for skin, said an organic colour maker Tanushree Nayak of Tulasipur.

Though the demand for such colours has increased substantially, advertisements of chemical colour companies have badly affected the seasonal home business, she opined. “Despite high price we have bought only natural colours to celebrate Holi and avoided harmful chemical colours,” said Sanjukta Bisoi of Badambadi.

Colours apart, the demand for fancy items like spooky masks and attractive caps are also in great demand. Modi masks are a hit this year. The cost of masks and wigs ranges from `50 to `500 depending on the shape, size and material. Similarly, the caps range from `50 to `300.

A large variety of water guns are also in demand in the markets. The price of water guns ranges from `20 to `500. The made in China ‘pichkaris’ have flooded the market and come at a cheaper price hence the demand for the products, said Pratap Sahu, a teacher, who encourages his students to use traditional colour and shun China products.