Home States Odisha

‘Fake’ Intelligence report: Cop notice to 3 BJP leaders

The BJP leaders had produced a fake letter before the media claiming it to be the report of Intelligence wing of Odisha Police.

Published: 21st March 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday issued notice to three BJP leaders over circulation of the ‘fake’ Intelligence report in media claiming that the State cops had advised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to contest polls from two Assembly segments.

Notice has been issued to BJP State vice-president Samir Mohanty, spokesman Golak Mohapatra and youth wing chief Tankadhar Tripathy under Section 91 of CrPC to depose at Kharavel Nagar police station with the document they had produced before media two days back. Mohanty has been asked to depose before the cops on March 21 while Mohapatra and Tripathy have been asked to present themselves on March 23 and 24 respectively.

The BJP leaders had produced a fake letter before the media claiming it to be the report of Intelligence wing of Odisha Police. The State police dismissed the letter as fake and launched a probe. An FIR was also lodged by SP, Special Branch Kartikeswar Samal with Kharavela Nagar police in this regard and a case initiated under Sections 465, 468, 469 and 471 of the IPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp