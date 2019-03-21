‘Fake’ Intelligence report: Cop notice to 3 BJP leaders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday issued notice to three BJP leaders over circulation of the ‘fake’ Intelligence report in media claiming that the State cops had advised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to contest polls from two Assembly segments.

Notice has been issued to BJP State vice-president Samir Mohanty, spokesman Golak Mohapatra and youth wing chief Tankadhar Tripathy under Section 91 of CrPC to depose at Kharavel Nagar police station with the document they had produced before media two days back. Mohanty has been asked to depose before the cops on March 21 while Mohapatra and Tripathy have been asked to present themselves on March 23 and 24 respectively.

The BJP leaders had produced a fake letter before the media claiming it to be the report of Intelligence wing of Odisha Police. The State police dismissed the letter as fake and launched a probe. An FIR was also lodged by SP, Special Branch Kartikeswar Samal with Kharavela Nagar police in this regard and a case initiated under Sections 465, 468, 469 and 471 of the IPC.