Farmer leaders meet CEO for election boycott  rally

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar on Wednesday and sought permission to take out rallies across State from April 2.

Informing about the meeting, NNKS president Akshya Kumar said “Farmers will take out rallies in Odisha from April 2 to April 22 demanding price, pension and prestige and not cooperate in General Elections.”

During the rally, NNKS will highlight how the Government had prevented State’s farmers from exercising their democratic rights of peaceful protest over non-fulfillment of their demands. The farmers outfit has been demanding `2,930 minimum support price for paddy and `5,000 monthly pension.

“Like the elected representatives ignored our demands and prevented us from staging protect, we will also boycott elections and encourage people to do so in a democratic manner,” Kumar said, adding, “If required we will block polling booths.”

The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan has also decided to mobilise its five lakh supporters to ask people to boycott voting. “If NNKS fails to get permission from CEO, it will approach Odisha Police and administration for the same,” he said and made it clear that the outfit will organise peaceful rally even if it doesn’t get permission from any authority.