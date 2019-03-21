Holi spirit in the air  

By Express News Service

JATNI : The festival of colours has arrived and the the spirit of celebration is in full swing. Holi marks the end of winter gloom and the arrival of spring. People throw gulal in the air and celebrate the joy and mirth of the spring festival. Holi is celebrated under different names across the country with minor variations in the traditions behind the festival. The markets get flooded with colours; huge piles of abheer or gulal in shades of red, pink, green, blue and yellow make for a visual delight and people buy colours with the spirit of bringing colours into their lives.

Children celebrate with a sense of freedom, smearing colours on loved ones. Their enthusiasm is shared by older people as well who join in with equal joy. The coloured faces and human pyramids made to break the pot of buttermilk as a sign of victory go back to ancient traditions.

The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil - the triumph of Lord Vishnu over Holika. Other legends associated with the festival is that of Lord Krishna applying colour on Radha and playing with the gopis. The Holika-Hiranyakashipu-Prahlada episode, Lord Shiva’s killing of Kamadeva and the story of the ogress Dhundhi and Lord Krishna legend depict good defeating the evil forces and Holi is a part of the resulting celebration that follows.

Like all over India, Jatni welcomes Holi with high spirits. Being a cosmopolitan town, people from different cultures join together for celebrations.The spirit of Holi is enhanced though its tradition of consuming bhang. It is generally consumed with thandai or sharbat. Delicious food items like malpua, dahi badas and gujias are prepared to make the celebrations complete.