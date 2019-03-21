Home States Odisha

Holi spirit in the air  

The festival of colours has arrived and the the spirit of celebration is in full swing.

Published: 21st March 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JATNI : The festival of colours has arrived and the the spirit of celebration is in full swing. Holi marks the end of winter gloom and the arrival of spring. People throw gulal in the air and celebrate the joy and mirth of the spring festival. Holi is celebrated under different names across the country with minor variations in the traditions behind the festival. The markets get flooded with colours; huge piles of abheer or gulal in shades of red, pink, green, blue and yellow make for a visual delight and people buy colours with the spirit of bringing colours into their lives.

Children celebrate with a sense of freedom, smearing colours on loved ones. Their enthusiasm is shared by older people as well who join in with equal joy. The coloured faces and human pyramids made to break the pot of buttermilk as a sign of victory go back to ancient traditions.

The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil - the triumph of Lord Vishnu over Holika. Other legends associated with the festival is that of Lord Krishna applying colour on Radha and playing with the gopis. The Holika-Hiranyakashipu-Prahlada episode, Lord Shiva’s killing of Kamadeva and  the story of the ogress Dhundhi and Lord Krishna legend depict good defeating the evil forces and Holi is a part of the resulting celebration that follows.

Like all over India, Jatni welcomes Holi with high spirits. Being a cosmopolitan town, people from different cultures join together for celebrations.The spirit of Holi is enhanced though its tradition of consuming bhang. It is generally consumed with thandai or sharbat. Delicious food items like malpua, dahi badas and gujias are prepared to make the celebrations complete.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp