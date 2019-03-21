In Odisha, women voters defeat women candidates: Study

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD boss Naveen Patnaik’s push for 33 per cent reservation for women in legislature may have taken centre-stage but a study has found that contestants from the fairer sex are the least preferred among women voters in Odisha. The study titled ‘Status and Challenges of Women in the Institutions of State Legislative Assembly in Odisha: From 1952 to 2014’ revealed that women electors in the State root for men candidates and are, possibly instrumental in voting out the female contestants despite showing up in record numbers during past Assembly elections.

Around 44 per cent of the Assembly constituencies had no women contestants. This, despite a 50 pc reservation for women in panchayats and a whopping 53,396 elected representatives out of 1,00,352 PRI members are women.Susmita Patnaik, a Lecturer in Political Science at Khallikote University, who conducted the study explains that Odisha figured as seventh poorest in the country as only eight per cent legislators were women in the 15th Odisha Assembly.

“Though it has better record than States like Kerala and Karnataka where women participation in legislature is around 5 pc and 3 pc respectively, the rate is higher - ranging from 9 per cent to 14 per cent - in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,” she said. The analysis of 2014 Assembly elections showed that even women candidates have strong winnability across political spectrum have bitten the dust. Senior BJP leader Surama Padhy and BJD’s Hema Gamang had failed to carry through as they lost to men contestants.

While BJD fielded a mere 14 women, Mayawati’s BSP, a letter pad party in the State showed its intent with 12 women candidates. The BJP and Congress had fielded only 11 and eight women contestants, respectively.Significantly, a whopping 75 pc women electors voted in the last elections against a total turnout of 74 per cent in the State but 80 per cent of the women contestants lost even their deposits.

“It is because State’s major political parties pay lip service to women empowerment as they have failed to groom women leaders. Although there are a number of female politicians in all major parties, they have had to contend with a patriarchal order. Male chauvinism marks all aspects of election process and, unsurprisingly, it is the men who corner the lion’s share of the posts and tickets. Some high-profile women leaders could only prove themselves because they came from politically connected families,” Patnaik reasoned.