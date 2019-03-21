Justice Ajit Singh takes charge as Lokayukta

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Justice Ajit Singh, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, assumed charge as the first Lokayukta of Odisha, on Wednesday. He was appointed Lokayukta on March 3.Before assuming charge, Singh met Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhawan here.

Odisha was the first State to pass the Lokayukta Bill on February 14, 2014 after the Lokpal Bill was cleared by Parliament in December 2013. However, the State Government had failed to appoint the Lokayukta for the last five years.

On February 11 , 2018, the State Government, in an affidavit before the Supreme Court, had submitted that Lokayukta would be appointed in the State by March 31, 2019.Recently, the State Lokayukta Selection Committee, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had also recommended names of a judicial and non-judicial member to the Governor as members of the five-member Odisha Lokayukta panel to be headed by Singh as its Chairperson.