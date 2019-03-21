Naveen Patnaik files papers from hinjili

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Despite dissent over ticket distribution, an unfazed and confident Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday filed his nomination from Hinjili Assembly constituency. This is the fifth consecutive time that Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen is seeking election from Hinjili. Naveen started his political career by contesting from Aska Lok Sabha seat in 1997 after the death of his father Biju Patnaik. Later, as president of BJD, he preferred to contest from Hinjili Assembly segment under Aska Parliamentary Constituency from 2000 and became the Chief Minister.

Since then, Naveen has never looked back and won from Hinjili with thumping margins. Naveen, who would contest from two seats for the first time, has also been the party nominee for Bijepur Assembly seat . The Chief Minister said he will submit his nomination paper for Bijepur soon. Both Hinjili and Bijepur Assembly seats will go to polls in the second phase of voting on April 18.

“I have filed my papers for the coming Assembly polls,” Naveen told reporters soon after filing nomination before Assistant Sub-Collector of Chhatrapur S N Nayak. Accompanied by senior BJD leaders Bikram Arukh, Pradeep Panigrahy and R C Choupatnaik, he went in a procession to file his papers after visiting the nearby Tara Tarini temple. To a query, Naveen said the BJD will once again win with a comfortable majority and form government in the State.