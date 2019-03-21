Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik files papers from hinjili

Despite  dissent over ticket distribution, an unfazed and confident Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday filed his nomination from Hinjili Assembly constituency.

Published: 21st March 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik submitting his nomination papers in Chhatrapur on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Despite  dissent over ticket distribution, an unfazed and confident Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday filed his nomination from Hinjili Assembly constituency. This is the fifth consecutive time that Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen is seeking election from Hinjili. Naveen started his political career by contesting from Aska Lok Sabha seat in 1997 after the death of his father Biju Patnaik. Later, as president of BJD, he preferred to contest from Hinjili Assembly segment under Aska Parliamentary Constituency from 2000 and became the Chief Minister.

Since then, Naveen has never looked back and won from Hinjili with thumping margins. Naveen, who would contest from two seats for the first time, has also been the party nominee for Bijepur Assembly seat . The Chief Minister said he will submit his nomination paper for Bijepur soon. Both Hinjili and Bijepur Assembly seats will go to polls in the second phase of voting on April 18.

“I have filed my papers for the coming Assembly polls,” Naveen told reporters soon after filing nomination before Assistant Sub-Collector of Chhatrapur S N Nayak. Accompanied by senior BJD leaders Bikram Arukh, Pradeep Panigrahy and R C Choupatnaik, he went in a procession to file his papers after visiting the nearby Tara Tarini temple. To a query, Naveen said the BJD will once again win with a comfortable majority and form government in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biju Janata Dal Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp