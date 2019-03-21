Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s net worth Rs 63.87 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik owns assets worth over Rs 63.87 crore. However, he has only Rs 25,000 cash in hand. As per the affidavit submitted by Naveen on Wednesday, he has an Ambassador car of 1980 model that is valued at around Rs 8,905 while his annual income rose to Rs 21,17,223 in 2017-18 from Rs 12,65,472 in 2013-14.

He possesses jewellery weighing 45.770 gram and buttons of rubies as well as five pieces of diamonds in silver worth about Rs 2,12,252. The BJD president has a farm land and building in an area of 22.7 acre at Tikri Khera in Faridabad valued at Rs 10,75,51,071. He owns two-third share of Naveen Nivas and 50 per cent share of a property situated at APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi.

While the market value of Naveen Nivas, which spreads over 2.133 acre, was around Rs 9.52 crore as on August 18, 2017, the approximate value of the property on 11960.84 sq ft land at APJ Abdul Kalam Road is `43.36 crore, the affidavit stated. In 2014, the market value of Naveen Nivas and the property at New Delhi was Rs 5.7 crore and Rs 36 crore respectively. Naveen, who has no pending criminal case, is seeking to return to power for the fifth consecutive time.