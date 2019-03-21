Home States Odisha

Niece locks horn with uncle in Chitrakonda  

It is going to be a uncle-niece fight in the Chitrakonda Assembly constituency.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : It is going to be a uncle-niece fight in the Chitrakonda Assembly constituency. Uncle Purna Chandra Baka of BJD is pitted in a direct contest with niece Laxmipriya Nayak of the Congress.
Laxmipriya on Wednesday filed her nomination before the returning officer in presence of  District Congress Committee president Govind Patra.

Baka quit Government job to take a plunge into politics. A native of Nayakguda village under Mathili panchayat, Baka quit as head clerk in the judiciary section of Collectorate here a few months back with an eye on BJD ticket for Chitrakonda contest. His niece  Laxmipriya is at present the Chairperson of Mathili panchyat samiti.

On the other hand, the BJP is yet to announce its candidate even as the seat will go to polls in the first phase on April 11. While former Deputy Speaker Prahallad Dora is the front runner, other aspirants include Zilla Parishad member and Baka’s daughter Shantilata Baka, Jalandhar Nayak and Padu Majhi.

Chitrakonda Assembly constituency comprises Balimela NAC, Khairput, Mathili, Chitrakonda and Korukonda blocks. It has been considered a Congress stronghold. In the last elections, BJD candidate Dambru Sisa won the seat by defeating Sunadhar Kakri of Congress. Earlier on Monday, Congress candidate for Malkangiri Assembly segment Mala Madhi had filed her nomination.

