Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik visits Damodar Rout's residence to condole the death of his wife

Damodar Rout's wife Snehalata passed away at a private hospital where she was undergoing treatment for the past six months.

Published: 21st March 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Ruling Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday visited the residence of senior BJP leader and former minister Damodar Rout to condole the death of his wife Snehalata Mohapatra.

Patnaik expressed his condolence to the bereaved Rout family.

BJP leaders like Dharmendra Pradhan and Baijayant Panda and others also visited Rout's residence.

Rout was expelled from BJD in September year and joined the BJP on March 15.

He has been a bitter critic of Patnaik and his government.

Rout on Wednesday was appointed as the convener of state BJP Campaign Committee.

Rout's wife Snehalata passed away at a private hospital where she was undergoing treatment for the past six months.

Snehalata (72) is survived by her husband Damodar Rout, son Sambit Routray and daughter Preetinanda Routray.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha  Naveen Patnaik Damodar Rout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp