Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik visits Damodar Rout's residence to condole the death of his wife

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Ruling Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday visited the residence of senior BJP leader and former minister Damodar Rout to condole the death of his wife Snehalata Mohapatra.

Patnaik expressed his condolence to the bereaved Rout family.

BJP leaders like Dharmendra Pradhan and Baijayant Panda and others also visited Rout's residence.

Rout was expelled from BJD in September year and joined the BJP on March 15.

He has been a bitter critic of Patnaik and his government.

Rout on Wednesday was appointed as the convener of state BJP Campaign Committee.

Rout's wife Snehalata passed away at a private hospital where she was undergoing treatment for the past six months.

Snehalata (72) is survived by her husband Damodar Rout, son Sambit Routray and daughter Preetinanda Routray.