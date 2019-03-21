Home States Odisha

Pre-poll promises fall flat for Dongria Kondhs

Dongria Kondh women collecting water from a creek I Express

By Shiva Prasad Dora
Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Safe drinking water for Dongria Kondhs of Niyamgiri hills was a poll promise that every politician made in 2014 General Elections. Five years down the line, water supply is still a dream for them.
There are around 9,597 Dongria Kondhs residing in the foothills of Niyamgiri in 62 villages and 50 hamlets under Kalyansinghpur, Muniguda and Bissamcuttack blocks that fall under Bissamcuttack Assembly segment, represented by BJD MLA Jagannath Saraka. Dongria population in Kalyansinghpur is around 2,832, Bissamcuttack 4,224 and Muniguda 2,541. The voters constitute 67 per cent of the total population.

Although some projects were started on a pilot basis to provide water, they are lying defunct. The projects include solar water supply projects, spring water supply projects and borewells in various habitations under the three blocks. And, the tribals continue to depend on creeks  and springs for collecting drinking water. 

A piped water supply project was constructed in Batudi village under Muniguda block a few  years back but it is of no use today, said Dashuru Jakesika, the village head. Although the  village has a tubewell but it pumps out water that is high on iron content and not fit for  consumption.

“Tanks that were installed to collect spring water are not covered properly and never  disinfected,” said Jakesika Kumar of Kesarpadi. The problem of water worsens  in summer. Villagers alleged that although politicians assure them of addressing the  problem before election, they forget their promise after the polls. Water problem is one of the many issues that is going to influence voter decision in Dongria Kondh  settlements. Socio-economic  development of the tribals continuing to be a far cry, lack of connectivity is the second major issue in the Maoist-affected tribal villages.

In the absence of proper connectivity, Dongria Kondhs residing in Niyamgiri hills of Kalyansinghpur block are forced to carry patients on slings to hospitals. Moreover, drivers of Government vehicles including ambulances are not willing to come to the villages in fear of Maoists.The Dongrias also do not get the minimum support price for non-timber forest produce (NTFP) that they collect due to lack of marketing link and involvement of middlemen. 

Saraka said Dongria haats were started in the three blocks by the local administration for sale of NTFP but the tribals never attended the market places. “Efforts are on to provide them minimum support price for their produce,” he added.Asked about their political preference, the Dongrias said they will stand by Rahul Gandhi, who they say has saved Niyamgiri hills from destruction by mining activities. 

