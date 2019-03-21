Home States Odisha

Tara-Pradeep rift to hurt Congress   

 Senior  leaders washing dirty linen in public is doing no good to the prospects of Congress in Koraput and Nabarangpur.

Published: 21st March 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Akhaya Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: Senior  leaders washing dirty linen in public is doing no good to the prospects of Congress in Koraput and Nabarangpur. Both the Lok Sabha seats along with the Assembly segments under them go to polls in the first phase on April 11.A day after Congress announced the names for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats, internal bickering has begun to play out in the open with senior leader and candidate from Jeypore Assembly seat Tara Prasad Bahinipati accusing Nabarangpur MP candidate Pradeep Majhi of putting personal interests above the party.

“Personal interests of Pradeep have affected the poll prospects of Congress as he is lobbying for ticket for his candidate from Koraput Lok Sabha seat. Besides, he is opposing the candidature of Kotpad MLA Chandra Sekhar Majhi. The entire strategy of the party has been messed up due to Pradeep’s machinations,” Tara alleged at a media conference here.

Both the leaders are at loggerheads over selection of Lok Sabha candidate for Koraput seat. Sources said while Tara wants Prafulla Bhotra to be made the party nominee in the seat, Pradeep, the working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, is backing Saptagiri Ulaka, the son of former minister Ramachandra Ulaka.

Tara claims that Bhotra, a former councillor and senior organisational leader, will be able to secure dalit and tribal votes for the party. However, Pradeep has put his weight behind Ulaka as the latter is popular among party men as well as voters of the constituency. On the other hand, Chandra Sekhar Majhi, a close associate of Tara, has also come under the target of Pradeep for supporting Bhotra’s candidature.

The sudden verbal attack by Tara against Pradeep has not gone down well with Congress supporters who think this would harm the party’s performance during the polls. The Congress seems to have gained an upswing in the region after the visit of AICC president Rahul Gandhi to Jeypore. The mood of voters has turned in favour of Congress after Rahul announced loan wavier for farmers, they said.

On the other hand, both BJP and BJD are hoping to cash in on the rift-ridden Congress. The BJD has already announced sitting MP Jhina Hikaka’s wife Kausalya Hikaka as its candidate for Koraput Lok Sabha seat. BJP workers also believe that the internal feud in Congress ahead of electioneering would strengthen the ‘Modi’ factor that has visible impact in the tribal areas. However, Jeypore Congress president N Mohanty said party workers would work unitedly for the party candidates in all the seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp