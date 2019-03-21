Tara-Pradeep rift to hurt Congress   

Akhaya Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: Senior leaders washing dirty linen in public is doing no good to the prospects of Congress in Koraput and Nabarangpur. Both the Lok Sabha seats along with the Assembly segments under them go to polls in the first phase on April 11.A day after Congress announced the names for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats, internal bickering has begun to play out in the open with senior leader and candidate from Jeypore Assembly seat Tara Prasad Bahinipati accusing Nabarangpur MP candidate Pradeep Majhi of putting personal interests above the party.

“Personal interests of Pradeep have affected the poll prospects of Congress as he is lobbying for ticket for his candidate from Koraput Lok Sabha seat. Besides, he is opposing the candidature of Kotpad MLA Chandra Sekhar Majhi. The entire strategy of the party has been messed up due to Pradeep’s machinations,” Tara alleged at a media conference here.

Both the leaders are at loggerheads over selection of Lok Sabha candidate for Koraput seat. Sources said while Tara wants Prafulla Bhotra to be made the party nominee in the seat, Pradeep, the working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, is backing Saptagiri Ulaka, the son of former minister Ramachandra Ulaka.

Tara claims that Bhotra, a former councillor and senior organisational leader, will be able to secure dalit and tribal votes for the party. However, Pradeep has put his weight behind Ulaka as the latter is popular among party men as well as voters of the constituency. On the other hand, Chandra Sekhar Majhi, a close associate of Tara, has also come under the target of Pradeep for supporting Bhotra’s candidature.

The sudden verbal attack by Tara against Pradeep has not gone down well with Congress supporters who think this would harm the party’s performance during the polls. The Congress seems to have gained an upswing in the region after the visit of AICC president Rahul Gandhi to Jeypore. The mood of voters has turned in favour of Congress after Rahul announced loan wavier for farmers, they said.

On the other hand, both BJP and BJD are hoping to cash in on the rift-ridden Congress. The BJD has already announced sitting MP Jhina Hikaka’s wife Kausalya Hikaka as its candidate for Koraput Lok Sabha seat. BJP workers also believe that the internal feud in Congress ahead of electioneering would strengthen the ‘Modi’ factor that has visible impact in the tribal areas. However, Jeypore Congress president N Mohanty said party workers would work unitedly for the party candidates in all the seats.