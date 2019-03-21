Home States Odisha

Three BJD MLAs join BJP ahead of polls in Odisha

Out of the four sitting BJD MLAs who have so far resigned from the regional party to protest against denial of tickets, three joined the BJP.

Published: 21st March 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Party Flag

BJP Party Flag. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The headquarters of Odisha BJP Wednesday witnessed hectic political activity, as a large number of ruling BJD leaders, including three sitting MLAs, joined the saffron party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Out of the four sitting BJD MLAs who have so far resigned from the regional party to protest against denial of tickets, three joined the BJP here.

The sitting BJD MLAs who joined in the BJP are namely Debraj Mohanty, Purna Chandra Nayak and Sukant Kumar Nayak.

All of them were denied party tickets for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. However, Gunupur MLA Trinath Gomango, who resigned from the BJD, has not made any such move so far.

Earlier, BJD's expelled Paradip MLA Damodar Rout had joined the BJP.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Similarly, three former BJD MLAs - Niranjan Pradhan, Kashinath Mallick and K Narayan Rao also joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Another former MLA Nilamani Bisoi, who was elected to assembly from Surada assembly segment, as an independent candidate in 2009, also joined the BJP here.

Meanwhile, former BJD MP Laxman Tudu, who had switched over to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) after being denied party ticket in 2014 elections, also joined the BJP at the party's state headquarters here.

Tudu, who was aspiring to contest from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat, however, resigned from the JMM as the party decided to field Anjani Soren, the daughter of party supremo Sibu Soren.

Meanwhile, prominent tribal woman leader from Sundergarh district, Kushum Tete, who had resigned from BJD on Tuesday, also joined the BJP here.

Tete, a grassroots level woman leader, resigned from the BJD after the party president gave the ticket to Sundergarh's Congress MLA Jogesh Singh.

The Congress MLA had joined the BJD recently. The BJD leaders joined the saffron party along with hundreds of their supporters.

All these leaders are hopeful of getting BJP tickets to contest the upcoming polls as the party has not yet announced its list of candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BJP BJD Lok Sabha Elections Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp