Ticketless travel out of BJD continues 

BHUBANESWAR: Desertion from the ruling BJD continued on Wednesday with Kandhamanl MP Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh and Daspalla MLA Purna Chandra Nayak resigning from the regional outfit after being denied party tickets for the ensuing polls.In her resignation letter to Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, Singh said, “A party that has been so vocal about women empowerment has failed me miserably. My hard work and dedication have been rendered futile.”

Surprised at the party’s decision, she said, “After declaring 33 per cent reservation for women, the reward for me, being the first women contestant in Kandhamal and winning by a difference of around three lakh votes, was being denied a ticket.”Pratyusha, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Kandhamal in a by-election following death of her husband Hemendra Chandra Singh, told media persons that injustice has been done to her in spite of her loyalty to the party and the people.

Expressing her reservations to the interference of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Arukh, Singh said, “I am expected to work according to party policies and directions and not according to orders of Bikram Arukh.”The sitting MP further alleged that she has been harassed with multiple legal cases by Nayagarh MLA Arun Sahu in the last four years. “Though I have informed about it to the party several times, no action has been taken in this regard,” the letter said.

Earlier, Singh had announced to contest from the Parliamentary seat as an Independent if the party denied her a ticket. In a similar development, BJD’s Daspalla MLA also quit the party saying denial of ticket to him is an injustice to thousands of dalit and tribal people of his constituency. “I feel sorry to say that the party decided to allot ticket to such a person who has allegedly misappropriated around `7.32 crore meant for the welfare of tribal and backward people. “We have no place in the party which has become a home to corrupt people,” he said.

Earlier, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Kalahandi MP Arka Keshari Deo, Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak and Gunupur MLA Trinath Gamango had resigned from the primary membership of the ruling party.Severe resentment over ticket distribution has been witnessed from several districts with supporters of leaders who have been deprived of BJD candidature expressing their anger by hitting the streets.

Dubbing the resentment within the party as nothing unusual, BJD spokesperson Arun Sahu said such things happen before every election. BJD is the largest political party in the State and there are many aspirants for tickets. It is impossible to accommodate all. Tickets will be given to candidates who have better chance of winning, he said.