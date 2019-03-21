Home States Odisha

Tilia oustees vow ‘befitting reply’ to BJD

After failing to acquire the land amicably, OPGC acquired 277.30 acres of rayati land by making civil deposit (deposit of compensation amount in court) for construction of the ash ponds.

Published: 21st March 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Days before the Election Commission announced the General Elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 1 inaugurated the expansion project of IB Thermal Station under under Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) at Banharpali.The commissioning of two more units of the power station has taken power generation to 1,740 MW, helping Odisha’s efforts to become a power surplus state.

However, the expansion has become a poll issue in the region with villagers of Tilia in Lakhanpur block, that comes under the Brajarajnagar Assembly seat, up in arms against the State Government and BJD. The villagers have alleged that the the OPGC acquired the land for construction of ash ponds of the new units without holding the mandatory Palli Sabha, Gram Sabha or conducting the social impact assessment study.
The villagers had protested the forceful land acquisition on several occasions. The protest had turned violent on October 30,2016 when they  burnt a vehicle carrying officials of Odisha State Pollution Control Board.

After failing to acquire the land amicably, OPGC acquired 277.30 acres of rayati land by making civil deposit (deposit of compensation amount in court) for construction of the ash ponds. Government deployed 20 platoons of armed force and began construction of the ponds in Tilia in April 2017.
With no other way out, villagers demanded `25 lakh per acre of land and permanent job for 184 members of the affected families. Finally, they were provided `12 lakh per acre of land but without any job for the land oustees.

A villager of Tilia, Dubraj Pradhan, whose three acres of land has been acquired, said they received peanuts against their valuable land. Terming forceful land acquisition as infringement of fundamental rights, he said OPGC and the State Government were acting like a land mafia. The result will be visible in the forthcoming elections, he warned.The Brajarajnagar seat was won by BJP in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp