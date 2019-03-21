Home States Odisha

UK Round Square affiliation for SAI International

SAI International School here has received affiliation from UK-based Round Square - to offer world-class educational programmes and experiences.

Published: 21st March 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:32 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  SAI International School here has received affiliation from UK-based Round Square - to offer world-class educational programmes and experiences. SAI is the only school from Eastern India to be bestowed with the coveted membership, school officials said.

As member schools of Round Square, students of SAI will now get more opportunities to attend conferences and events at national, regional and global levels. “They will also get exposure to different cultures and viewpoints through student exchanges and service projects,” the officials said. SAI International Chairman Bijaya Kumar Sahoo said the accreditation will take the school one step ahead in achieving the goal of being a global school brand.

