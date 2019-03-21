Home States Odisha

With rise of mercury, residents prefer cool diet

With the mercury level rising, residents of the Silk City have started adopting some healthy summer food to beat the heat.

Published: 21st March 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

People eating ‘Pakhala’ at a hotel in Berhampur on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the mercury level rising, residents of the Silk City have started adopting some healthy summer food to beat the heat. People are preferring food that is traditionally believed to cool the body.While the scorching heat forces people to stay indoors, frequent power-cut has added to the woes of the residents. Apart from soft drinks, there is demand for  traditional drinks like watermelon, green coconut, sugarcane and cucumber juice.  The demand for ‘Pakhala’ (water rice) has also increased manifold. 

Health experts say, “These are some of the most common food items that become a part of our summer diet to help us beat the scorching heat. The traditional drinks and fruits help control dehydration.”Professor of MKCG Dr Rajoo Dash said watermelon and green coconut not only provide carbohydrates to the body, they also control the body temperature during summer.

These fruits or juices are particularly good for gastric patients and sufficient to avoid sunstrokes, he claimed. The traditional drinks provide calories and fulfil the nutritive requirements of the body.‘Pakhala’, the identity of Odisha, has also made its mark. While hundreds of people on Wednesday celebrated ‘Pakhala Diwas’, city hotels have started serving the Odia dish to its customers on the day, said Balaram Panda, a local.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp