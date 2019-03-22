Home States Odisha

At least three compartments of Tapaswini Express gutted in Puri

The raging flames totally gutted the S-4 compartment of the train which was standing at platform four of the station before its departure in the evening.

Published: 22nd March 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR At least three compartments of Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express were gutted in a devastating fire Friday when the empty train was standing at the Puri railway station but there was no casualty, official sources said.

East Coast Railway chief public relations officer, J P Mishra said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire was first reported from coach S-4 and spread to coach S-5. It then spread to coaches S-2 and S-3 and partially affected them, he said.

The raging flames totally gutted the S-4 compartment of the train which was standing at platform four of the station before its departure in the evening, Mishra said.

The Railways officials separated the unaffected bogies from the train to arrest the fire, he said adding that senior officers from Puri and Bhubaneswar have reached the spot.

"The train is scheduled to leave of its destination in the evening," Mishra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp