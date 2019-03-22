At least three compartments of Tapaswini Express gutted in Puri

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR At least three compartments of Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express were gutted in a devastating fire Friday when the empty train was standing at the Puri railway station but there was no casualty, official sources said.

East Coast Railway chief public relations officer, J P Mishra said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire was first reported from coach S-4 and spread to coach S-5. It then spread to coaches S-2 and S-3 and partially affected them, he said.

The raging flames totally gutted the S-4 compartment of the train which was standing at platform four of the station before its departure in the evening, Mishra said.

The Railways officials separated the unaffected bogies from the train to arrest the fire, he said adding that senior officers from Puri and Bhubaneswar have reached the spot.

"The train is scheduled to leave of its destination in the evening," Mishra said.