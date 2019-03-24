Home States Odisha

Ban orders in Jeypore after group clash

Koraput district administration on Saturday clamped Section 144 of CrPC in Jeypore following a group clash between the youths of two colonies under Sadar police limits.

Published: 24th March 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 11:12 AM

Police patrolling an area in Jeypore on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput district administration on Saturday clamped Section 144 of CrPC in Jeypore following a group clash between the youths of two colonies under Sadar police limits.Sources said four platoons of BSF personnel and three platoons of police forces have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident. The police personnel also conducted a flag march in Labour Colony area to instil a sense of confidence among the people.

Several persons were injured in the group clash between the youths of Gopabandhu Nagar and Dhepuguda which took place after Holi celebration on Friday. After a heated exchange of words over a trivial issue, the groups started pelting stone at each other. Movement of vehicle on NH-26 passing through the town came to a grinding halt for several hours due to the clash.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot. The mob then attacked officials of PCR van. Later, police had to resort to blank fire to disperse the mob as the situation went out of control. Hemanta Dhanpul, a youth of Bapujinagar area, sustained serious injuries in the melee. He was admitted to Koraput hospital. The other injured persons have been admitted to Jeypore hospital.

Meanwhile, male persons of Dhepuguda, Bapujinagar and Gopabandhu Nagar areas left their houses fearing police action over the incident.Koraput SP K V Singh, who is camping in Jeypore, said, “The situation is under control and police patrol will continue till the situation gets normalised. The culprits would be booked soon.”

Minor girl injured in firing

In another incident, a Class VI schoolgirl sustained bullet injuries after miscreants opened fire at her at Kiabandha Street here on Friday evening. The reason behind the firing is yet to be ascertained.The girl was admitted to Koraput hospital in a critical condition. Her father, K Satyanarayan, has filed an FIR at Jeypore police station. Further investigation is on.

