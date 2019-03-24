BJD leaders seek action against BJP for fair polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Criticising the inaction against BJP for using a fake and fabricated document to misguide people on the poll prospects of Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik from Hinjili Assembly constituency, the ruling BJD on Saturday demanded immediate steps in this regard.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar, a delegation of BJD leaders said, “It is unfortunate that the CEO and the police have not been proactive in taking up this case where a forged document bringing disrepute to the intelligence agencies of the State has been used by the BJP.”

Unless immediate action is taken, a free and fair election will only be restricted to lofty words, having no connection with reality, they said.Alleging that the BJP is not cooperating with the investigation, the BJD leaders called upon the saffron party leaders to apologise to the people of Odisha.

In a separate memorandum submitted to the CEO, BJD also alleged that complaints against BJP over violation of model code of conduct are not acted upon. “Any complaint against the regional outfit is immediately acted upon. Hoardings of the BJD have been dismantled, party workers are being detained in police stations while BJP is going scot free,” the memorandum read.

The BJD delegation alleged that hoardings of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry at Dhauli square, before and after the toll gate at Pipili are yet to be dismantled. Neither the Election Commission nor the district administration is taking any action in this regard turning a blind eye to the violation of model code of conduct, the memorandum alleged and demanded immediate action.

“We hope you would take it up at the earliest and ensure that all hoardings of the Central Government which are flouting the model code of conduct are immediately taken out in the interest of a free and fair election,” the delegation said.

The delegation also alleged that BJP candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency Baijayant Panda is violating model code of conduct by using a number of video vans in Kendrapara district without permission from the Election Commission of India. Asim Amitav Das, convenor of the BJD legal cell, party spokespersons Sulochana Das and Sasmit Patra and state secretary Bijay Nayak were in the delegation.