Morning school from April 2

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday ordered all schools to hold classes in the morning from April 2 in view of the possible heat wave.Issuing a notification in this regard, the School and Mass Education department stated that timing of all the schools will be rescheduled between 6.30 am and 10.30 am. The revised timing will be followed by public and private schools also. Under no circumstances, the schools will remain open after 11 am, the notification said. Mid-day meal will be served to students in Government schools at 10 am.

The Government has also instructed schools to complete all examinations and announce results by March-end. It has also asked school authorities to ensure provision of drinking water and first-aid box at examination centres during the summer.

Headmasters have been asked to ensure provision of drinking water in schools where the tube-wells are not available. Children have also been advised to come to school with water bottle and umbrella. In view of the rising mercury, physical exercise for students will be made optional for the students.

Department officials said the 2019-20 academic session will start from April 3 after Pravesh Utsav to be observed in all schools on April 2 to welcome students for the new academic session. The schools will be closed for summer vacation from May 6.

Meanwhile, temperature has made a steady climb in different parts of the State. On Saturday, Malkangiri recorded the highest temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius in the State, while maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar was 37.1 degree C.

Met department officials said the maximum temperature in the State will rise by 2 to 3 degree celsius during next three days.